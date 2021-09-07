People react to Ted Cruz telling unemployed Americans to ‘get a job.’

In the wake of the expiration of unemployment benefits, millions of Americans who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic are struggling financially, but what is the solution Texas Senator Ted Cruz is suggesting? Why, it's just "get a job," of course!

Considering the global pandemic and the fact that you had to have a job in order to apply for the unemployment benefits you had already paid into in the first place, the number of jobless Americans in the United States is far more complex than people simply not wanting to work.

Has Ted Cruz ever had to quit his career because he could no longer afford childcare, endure a 12-hour serving shift on his feet without being able to take a sick day, or find himself unable to afford rent despite working full-time? While there are jobs currently available, the reason many people have reevaluated their career paths or physically cannot go right back to their 2019 job (if it still exists) vary widely.