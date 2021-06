The former President Donald Trump has been making claims he'll be reinstated as president this August. The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has been covering Trump closely the past four years, tweeted about Trump's claims on Tuesday.

Haberman added that Trump had remained focused on election audits in states whose results he is trying to overturn.

Trump's lawyers have already filed over 40 election-related lawsuits, all of which have failed.