People react to Tucker Carlson claiming 'vaccinated only' rules are 'medical Jim Crow.'

Controversial Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, is no stranger to getting brutally roasted on Twitter for spewing out some outrageously divisive and often shockingly offensive opinions...

In late April, Carlson made headlines for telling viewers that parents and teachers forcing young children to wear face masks to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 was grounds to call Child Protective Services. Now, he's back to spark more chaos and debate by comparing businesses enforcing "vaccinated guests only" policies to... racial segregation?

Needless to say, people weren't pleased...

Comparing willing and often proudly unvaccinated people to the victims of Jim Crow laws is enough utter nonsense for one segment, but people also couldn't help but notice this slip-up:

Did he...almost say..."segregation was the best thing this country ever did?"