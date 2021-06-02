People react to Tucker Carlson claiming 'vaccinated only' rules are 'medical Jim Crow.'

In late April, Carlson made headlines for telling viewers that parents and teachers forcing young children to wear face masks to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 was grounds to call Child Protective Services. Now, he's back to spark more chaos and debate by comparing businesses enforcing "vaccinated guests only" policies to... racial segregation?
Comparing willing and often proudly unvaccinated people to the victims of Jim Crow laws is enough utter nonsense for one segment, but people also couldn't help but notice this slip-up: