People react to video of 19-year-old shutting down 40-year-old who asked her out at gym.

The gym should be a safe place for people to work out without fear of being judged or harassed, but for many young women, it carries the same frustrations as most public spaces. This is to say, it's not uncommon for women to get solicited or approached for sex or dating while trying to work out.

While there are rare exceptions where two people consensually decide to flirt at a gym, anyone approaching a fellow gym-goer should not only be prepared for the possibility of rejection, but be ready to walk away without making a scene.

After getting approached by a man while stretching for a video, Avrey Ovard decided to show her TikTok followers yet another example of a man using the gym as a place to pick up women.