People react to video of 40 escaped cows charging down suburban street.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jun 24, 2021 | 4:20 PM
People online are reacting to a video showing 40 cows stampeding through a quiet California suburb.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriffs received multiple calls about a herd of cows ambling through Pico Rivera, a city 11 miles from LA.

"They went into somebody's yard," one woman exclaimed in shock on the video, while another bystander yelled "Moo" at the cows.

The cows escaped a meat-packing plant after someone left a gate open, and they managed to tear through chain-link fences. While no one was injured at the plant, one of the cows did charge and injure a family of four, and as a result was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy.

Eventually, authorities brought a group of experienced ranchers to corral the cows in a cul de sac. All 39 cows ended up herded into trailers and returned to the meat-packing plant they escaped from.

