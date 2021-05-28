People react to viral video of Southwest passenger punching flight attendant.

On Sunday, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two of her teeth after being physically assaulted by a passenger.

According to another passenger on-board, who later uploaded footage to social media, the flight attendant asked the unruly passenger to stay seated and fasten her seatbelt. In response to the flight attendant's request, the woman got violent.

Sadly, this incident is far from singular, during the pandemic there has been an uptick in violence and resistance from passengers who refuse to follow safety protocols.

The Federal Aviation Administration has received roughly 2,500 reports of unruly passenger behavior and 1,900 reports of passengers refusing to wear masks despite federal mandates.

According to CBS news, the amount of flight passengers was down 61% in 2020 because of the pandemic, but the no-fly list maintained by airlines (which is different than the federal no-fly list) has added more than 3,000 people as of February 2021.