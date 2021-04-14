People react to ‘virgin Bachelor’ Colton Underwood coming out as gay.

In an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, Colton said he's "the happiest and healthiest he's ever been" and "closer to God." The reality-television love competition, "The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise," where contestants get rewarded in Instagram followers, roses, and six month engagements with gaudy rings, has been under fire in the past for racism, lack of diversity, sexism, and overall toxic and outdated ideas about romantic relationships and gender dynamics. Take the hint, ABC, it's time for a gay season...