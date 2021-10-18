People react to workplace memo telling employees they can't ask for any holidays off.

The healthiest workplaces find a way to prioritize the emotional and physical wellbeing of the employees. There have been multiple studies confirming that jobs that give employees more time off and more fair treatment have a lower rate of turnover and a higher rate of productivity, so really, everyone wins in a fair workplace.

Unfortunately, there are plenty of places that haven't gotten the memo, and continue to treat their employees like machines instead of people.

A discussion was sparked about this very dynamic when the Twitter user @Progressive_RN posted a picture of a memo on the wall of their workplace forbidding employees from asking for the holidays off.