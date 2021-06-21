People respond to Kim Kardashian saying she doesn't promote unrealistic beauty standards.

Kim Kardashian claimed her family doesn't promote unrealistic beauty standards during a reunion of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

During the second reunion episode, host Andy Cohen asked Kim if she felt the family had promoted unrealistic beauty standards, to which she answered, "No, I don't. Because I think we get up, we do the work, we work out."

Kim's sister, model Kendall Jenner piped in to echo Kim's sentiment, claiming that the family promotes healthy and self-care over anything:

"We all really enjoy taking care of ourselves and being healthy. I think if anything, the only thing we're trying to represent is just being the most healthy version of yourself."