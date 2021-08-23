People respond to Tennessee dad's speech calling out hypocritical anti-masker parents.

A Tennessee dad went viral on Twitter for the speech he gave at a school board meeting defending a mask mandate.

Justin Kanew is the founder of the Tennessee Holler, a former Congressional candidate, and the father to a 5-year-old daughter who just started kindergarten.

Originally, he didn't have a speech planned for the August 15th school board meeting, but when the school's heated debate around mandating masks for kids came up once again, Kanew decided to speak his mind.

People who wanted to give a public comment were given the floor for two minutes each, and the clip of Kanew's passionate plea resonated hard, accrewing over a million views online.