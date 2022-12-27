People respond to post about interrupting 'wannabe Instagram models' on vacation.

We are living in the peak social media era.

People of all ages are spending more screen time on average than ever before. In 2019, as many as 86% of young people listed "influencer" as one of their top job aspirations.

The ability to share and curate our lives digitally is powerful.

You can find community, educate yourself, and build global friendships. And yes, in some rare instances, regular people can also go viral and find themselves in a new world of opportunity.

But the influx of professional influencers and aspiring influencers has its downsides for public life, the most obvious is the overcrowding of phone cameras and makeshift photo shoots at any given historical site.

Given this reality, it's unsurprising how many people resonated with a post on the Petty Revenge subreddit, where the OP shared how they now walk right through people's social media photo shoots.