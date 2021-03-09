People are responding to a viral tweet showing bizarre reasons people got vaccinated.

Vaccine roll-outs are taking place across America, and it's generating a buzz of equal parts chaos and excitement.

While the reasons for getting the vaccine may seem obvious to most of us (we want the pandemic to end and we don't want to accidentally die or kill someone), one vaccine site in Fayetteville, North Carolina had people fill out their reasons for getting the shot, and they truly vary.

The Durham Herald Sun reporter Charlie Innis posted a viral tweet full of people's reasons for getting their vaccines.

Some of the answers inspire the deeply valid question: are men okay?!