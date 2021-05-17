People are roasting Burger King for asking parents of 14-year-olds to have them apply.

In recent weeks, as COVID restrictions have started to lift across the U.S., restaurants have struggled to find staff willing to come back to work. There are a myriad of reasons as to why, including low wages, the risk of COVID infection, and the general emotional toll of working with the public in general - no less during a pandemic.

Because of this, many restaurants have resorted to raising wages, and intense outreach campaigns in hopes of persuading people to join their staff.

One of the most recent examples was when Burger King in Ohio posted a help wanted ad geared towards the parents of 14 and 15-year-olds.

The desperate ad read: