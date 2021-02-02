People are roasting this NY realtor’s tour of the ‘worst apartment ever.’

It's a well-trodden joke that New York real estate is a racket. Everyone from native New Yorkers to starry-eyed transplants have witnessed just how many tiny nonsensical apartments will cost you your entire wallet.

In keeping with this joke, one New York City realtor (who goes by that very username on TikTok) decided to share the absolute worst New York apartment he's shown, and it truly shows how low the bar is, and how high the rent is.

The video shows a one-room "apartment" with no oven, no freezer, no toilet or bathroom of any kind, and a mini-fridge as its sole space for food storage.

The price? No less than $1650 a month for this bad boy!