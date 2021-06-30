People are roasting a video of Senators doing push-ups at a Republican convention.

A video of two Republican Senators doing a push-up contest went viral, and unsurprisingly, the internet had a lot to say about it.

During the Republican convention in Iowa, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Chuck Grassley of Iowa decided to get down and do 22 push-ups in memoriam of the 22 veterans who commit suicide every day.

While the suicide rates of veterans in the U.S. is a deeply important cause to raise awareness around, many were perplexed by how the push-up contest was anything but a weird flex of masculinity.

Some people made fun of the push-ups themselves, claiming the lack of proper form or commitment made the display even weirder.