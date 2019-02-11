People can't stop roasting Will Smith as the genie in new live-action 'Aladdin.'

In general, movie teasers are supposed to generate excitement and get people stoked to flock to the theaters opening weekend. But this isn't always how things go down, particularly with the advent of Twitter where people can critique and roast movies before they've even seen them.
So, when a trailer dropped for Disney's new live action Aladdin movie, people had a lot of feelings, mostly about Will Smith's appearance as the genie.
Obviously, the animated Aladdin genie (RIP sweet Robin Williams) was blue and rather absurd looking, so I doubt people were expecting Smith to be trotting out his sex appeal for this role.
However, his blue body paint get up nonetheless startled the internet with just how corny it looks.
Twitter really went to town with the roast jokes and comparisons. You can't revamp a childhood classic and not expect people to have charged emotions and high standards.
For many, Smith's genie lewk is true nightmare material, and may ruin their ability to enjoy the movie at all.
I have a feeling Smith's genie is going to be the centerpiece of more than a few therapy sessions.
While Smith's CGI genie aesthetic wasn't sparking magic for a lot of the internet, there are still people who genuinely think the trailer looks good. And let's be honest, a lot of us roasting Smith's haunting blue appearance will still end up seeing the movie for nostalgia and curiosity's sake.