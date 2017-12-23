People share the stuff about sex that surprised them the first time, and it's hilariously relatable.

People on Reddit are sharing their initial impressions of sex, and the responses vary from deeply relatable to absurdly specific. The journey to sexual enlightenment (or basic comfort with the act) is a unique one, but there are some obvious common threads of novice confusion that bond us all.

Given the universal appeal of sex, the answers were bountiful when the Reddit user Bld123 asked the question: What surprised you about sex the first time you had it?!

One user lamented how disappointing the act was in general. This sounds like a personal problem, as other Reddit users pointed out. But again, it's rare that sex is stellar the first time out of the gate. Some people focused on how lovely it is to experience the cuddling and overall physical intimacy. The comments about cuddling got a bit depressing fast.

One user had a hilariously cryptic comment about the difficulties of waterbed sex.

Another commenter expressed a preference for PT Cruisers over waterbeds.

Where are these people hiding?!