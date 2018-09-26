13 people share advice with their 16-year-old selves. Don't cut your bangs.

Unless you're Drew Barrymore's character in Never Been Kissed or a complete psychopath - it's unlikely you want to return to high school. If you do, I hope you keep a safe distance from me, because I truly believe anyone longing for those years is unwell. That being said, it's fairly normal to look back and wish you could redo those years with the wisdom of adulthood.

Since most of us can't time travel (please email me if you have this capability), the best we can do with our 20/20 hindsight is share it with others so they can avoid some of the same mistakes we made.

In most cases, advice geared towards our high school selves still applies to adult life. What IS life but a series of circles where we enact similar behavioral patterns while slowly becoming more haggard?!

Since personal growth is not linear, I immediately started taking mental notes when I stumbled across a recent Twitter thread where people shared advice with their younger selves.