People share the current parenting trends they hate the most.

Raising a kid into a healthy and functional adult is an incredibly difficult task. Not only do you have to care for yourself, but food on the table and a roof over your head, but you also have to consider the delicate brain development of a new person.

Even the happiest and most confident parents have days where they doubt themselves, and look to others for guidance and advice on how to best raise their kids. Parenting books fly off the shelves and trends circulate promising healthy happy children and parents.

Of course, with every good nugget of advice, there's a corresponding trend we later pinpoint as toxic or not based on substantial evidence.

In a recent Reddit thread, people shared their least favorite parenting "trends" and why they want them to die in a fire.

KieshaK can't stand the helicopter parents of adult children:

Parents who are way too involved in their adult children’s lives. Your kid is 23, you don’t need to call his boss to talk about anything unless your kid is dead.

Bon_yaqwq bemoaned our "compare and despair" parenting culture: