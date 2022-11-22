Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
People share the current scandals in their niche communities.

People share the current scandals in their niche communities.

Bronwyn Isaac
Nov 22, 2022 | 5:38 PM
ADVERTISING

Who among us doesn't love a scandal?

Digging into a juicy story can be entertaining and cathartic, so long as it's not directly tied to our lives. And if there's anything this chaotic world provides in spades, it's scandal.

While the world of politics and celebrity gossip gives us plenty to speculate on, some of the most fascinating scandals take place within niche communities.

In a popular post on Ask Reddit, the OP asked this question: "What scandal is currently happening in the world of your niche interest that the general public would probably have no idea about?"

As you can guess, the answers got real juicy and real weird, real quick.

robotbasketball shared the scandal of the African Violet seller:

A major African Violet seller has been shipping out plants with INSV (Impatiens necrotic spot virus). There's no cure, you have to destroy the plant. It spreads through sap, so bugs or improper sanitation can spread it throughout a collection.

This has a big impact for smaller sellers and people who show plants in competitions, as their collections can be worth huge amounts of money and effort.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content