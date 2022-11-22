People share the current scandals in their niche communities.

Who among us doesn't love a scandal?
Digging into a juicy story can be entertaining and cathartic, so long as it's not directly tied to our lives. And if there's anything this chaotic world provides in spades, it's scandal.
While the world of politics and celebrity gossip gives us plenty to speculate on, some of the most fascinating scandals take place within niche communities.
As you can guess, the answers got real juicy and real weird, real quick.
A major African Violet seller has been shipping out plants with INSV (Impatiens necrotic spot virus). There's no cure, you have to destroy the plant. It spreads through sap, so bugs or improper sanitation can spread it throughout a collection.
This has a big impact for smaller sellers and people who show plants in competitions, as their collections can be worth huge amounts of money and effort.