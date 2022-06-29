16 people share the dumbest question a customer or client ever asked them at work.

Having a job that requires regular interaction with the general public can be a journey in fake-smiling, screaming in the bathroom, and wondering how the customer at table 3 made it this far in adulthood without knowing that chicken is made of chicken...

So, when a Reddit user asked retail, service industry workers, and all customer-facing employees "what is the dumbest question a customer or client has ever asked you at your job?" people were ready to share the hilariously stupid question that keeps them up at night. Sure, there are "no dumb questions," but a simple "think before you speak" can do wonders.

1.



Got a call that a user's laptop was dead and wouldn't power on.

I go and check it out. Press the button, no life. Plug it into the power, it starts charging. Press the button, it boots just fine.

The user wasn't plugging the laptop into power because she "thought we had wireless." - HouseCravenRaw

2.