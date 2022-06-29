16 people share the dumbest question a customer or client ever asked them at work.

So, when a Reddit user asked retail, service industry workers, and all customer-facing employees "what is the dumbest question a customer or client has ever asked you at your job?" people were ready to share the hilariously stupid question that keeps them up at night. Sure, there are "no dumb questions," but a simple "think before you speak" can do wonders.
Got a call that a user's laptop was dead and wouldn't power on.
I go and check it out. Press the button, no life. Plug it into the power, it starts charging. Press the button, it boots just fine.
The user wasn't plugging the laptop into power because she "thought we had wireless." - HouseCravenRaw
Vet tech. A lot of people think their dog's nipples are ticks. A lot. One man even pulled a "but he's a boy!" on us. - JunkyardForLove