People share the financial splurges they don’t regret to make you feel better about your debt.

While it's important to stick to a budget, sometimes breaking the bank on a whim can end up being an unforgettable experience...

Being irresponsible with your finances or constantly spending more than you have can cause serious stress, but treating yourself or a loved one can often turn out to be completely worth the strain on your wallet. While there are plenty of completely overpriced items or scams out there, an expensive purchase that provides happy memories for years to come is never really a waste of money. Is it not technically the most "responsible" option to spend a decent chunk of your savings on concert tickets and backstage passes to the reunion tour of your favorite high school band, a lavish vacation with an en-suite swim-up bar, or a luxury item you don't technically "need" but will use regularly? Maybe. Will you regret it? These lovely people of the internet don't think so!

When a Reddit user asked, "What was the highest waste of money that you don't regret?" people were ready to share the purchases that seemed irresponsible at the time but ended up being a great idea. ​​​​​​