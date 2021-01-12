People share what happened after they decided to follow through with a 'bad' idea.

Weighing the consequences of every decision and balancing all possible outcomes is an important part of growing up, but every once in awhile a seemingly "bad" idea could end up being a funny story, or overall positive experience. It can be tricky to find the difference between courageously facing a fear and potentially putting yourself in danger, but most of us have been in a situation that we knew wasn't the smartest choice. Everyone makes mistakes, but there is something extra painful about regretting a choice you knew was a bad one to begin with.
So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "What's your best 'this is a bad idea...let's do it anyway' moment?" people were ready to share stories of when they decided to dive fully into a questionable decision.
When I was in high school and had my own job to buy things with, I decided I would buy a 4L pail of ice cream, a 2L bottle of A&W root beer and make a giant root beer float. I then proceeded to eat/drink the entire thing over the course of a hockey game.
I did not throw up but I definitely did not feel like eating supper that night. - ZurEnArrhBatman