15 people share their most irrational childhood fears. Watch out for quicksand.

Whether you were afraid of the dark , the boogeyman, or both as a child, there's probably a good chance you also had a very specific, unique fear that kept you up at night. For example, I was afraid that the character of E.T. that I saw in my coloring books would come to life at night and eat me. Very chill.

Now that you're older you've probably discovered real things to be afraid of, like taxes and men at bars. But it's fun to think back on what irrational things used to scare you back in the day. Ah, simpler times!

Twitter user @DanaSchwartzzz shared what she was most afraid of as a kid and asked her followers to play along. The results were terrifyingly hilarious.

What was your weirdest irrational fear as a child? For a period I was TERRIFIED that someone would sneak a pill into my food that would make me seem dead temporarily, and then I would be buried alive. — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 17, 2019

1. @erica_rosie was not ready for the invention of cloning.

Terrified that someone would steal my DNA and clone me or implicate me in a crime I didn’t commit. No idea why but I was so scared to leave strands of hair or a nail anywhere — erica freakin rose (@erica_rosie) February 18, 2019

2. @MaddiB_ was not a fan of friendly ghosts.