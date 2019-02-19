15 people share their most irrational childhood fears. Watch out for quicksand.

Whether you were afraid of the dark , the boogeyman, or both as a child, there's probably a good chance you also had a very specific, unique fear that kept you up at night. For example, I was afraid that the character of E.T. that I saw in my coloring books would come to life at night and eat me. Very chill.
Now that you're older you've probably discovered real things to be afraid of, like taxes and men at bars. But it's fun to think back on what irrational things used to scare you back in the day. Ah, simpler times!
Twitter user @DanaSchwartzzz shared what she was most afraid of as a kid and asked her followers to play along. The results were terrifyingly hilarious.
1. @erica_rosie was not ready for the invention of cloning.
2. @MaddiB_ was not a fan of friendly ghosts.
3. @jeffvandermeer had a bleak outlook on things.
4. @funnygirljax took matters into her own hands.
5. This is v specific, @male_hawkeye .
6. @alinthearchives had to take the stairs.
7. @GabeCripe must have spent a lot of times at crosswalks.
8. Are you okay, @GianmarcoSoresi ?
9. @WriterKirt had an A+ teacher.
10. @racheleklein knew how to evade a witch.
11. @Gingerhazing was on the lookout for a Cruella Deville.
12. @derekjlawrence was a boy without a ploy.
13. @tswimmer11 was a victim of the era of quicksand in cartoons.
14. @JellicleKitten's amount of anxiety is v relatable.
15. @LCLuckiest and I had a lot in common.