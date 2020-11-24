While it's important to validate everyone's feelings, always try to see a situation from someone else's perspective and think before you speak, every once in awhile there is truly just no logical explanation for why someone is offended...Of course everyone has the right be hurt or upset by something someone says, even if it is seemingly not offensive. However, there are some people out there who love to practice the art of extreme complaining or "Karen-ing." Getting offended and causing a scene over a waiter forgetting your side of ranch dressing, a retail employee not smiling through their ears as they ring up your clothing, or leaping to an ovjectively ridiculous reason to be angry is never a good look. Before you have a meltdown in the aisle of a department store because the price on the sign doesn't match the price on the item, it's best to consider, "is this worth it?"Remember, getting offended exerts a lot of energy and all those negative feelings love to camp out rent-free in our souls! So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most inoffensive thing that someone got offended by?" people were ready to share the most perplexing examples of sensitivity they've witnessed.1. I once got written up because a eavesdropping co-worker overheard me talking about my drug use. I'm an insulin dependent diabetic and I was giving another co-worker advice to pass on to her recently diagnosed father. - II_Confused 2. I told my friend that her hair looked cute and she turned toward me and snapped, “So it doesn’t look cute all the other days?!” - YouKnowHowIBe 3. I used to work at a clothing store. We had a buy one, get one free sale. An old lady was pissed at me because she didn't understand she had to have 2 items in order to get one free. - melreed 4. Once when we were teenagers I came downstairs and said "wow it's really blue out today." referring to the sky. My sister turned and screamed at me "why would you say that about my weight?!" I'm still confused over ten years later. - medicalmystery1395 5. My coworkers and I were discussing our ancestry this weekend. Maybe, 6 people. The extent of it was ‘yeah I’m 6 percent Black. 20 percent German.’ Stuff like that. Someone complained to management they were offended because we were talking about race. - Squaragus_Asparagus 6. i'm severely allergic to all peanuts, nuts, fish and seafood. totally sucks, but that's my life. i've had plenty of people over the years get offended when i turn things down due to my allergy. like legit all i have to say is "oh no, i can't have any. thank you for the offer! i got a food allergy. i have to say no." and i INSTANTLY get the stink eye and judgmental comments thrown my way about how "rude" i am. like sorry i can't eat the food that will kill me??? this one time in highschool, i went out to dinner with a huge group of friends, they all ordered a seafood appetizer after i repeated multiple times i was allergic, but they went ahead anyways which is whatever. but one friend got a salad as well and didn't like tomatoes, but i do. so she took her fork that she was eating the seafood with to pick the tomatoes out of her salad to give to me. i had to tell her i couldn't eat the tomatoes because it touched her seafood. she got all offended, and then put the tomatoes on a clean fork and i still had to repeat that it's been contaminated and i still couldn't eat it, she'll just have to waste it or give it to someone else whos eating seafood. she gave me a huge stink eye for that, made a comment to someone beside her, and made me feel like complete sh*t because i couldn't eat her cross contaminated tomatoes. - urbanlulu 7. A woman once got really, seriously angry with me for pronouncing the 'h' in Amherst. - headcase-and-a-half 8. Using a disability park with a disability parking pass. The horror! Had a women run after me and physically grab me and start screaming at me about it. - bluepanda159 9. I once had someone tell me it was creepy to rub my own dog's tummy because, and I quote, " you're like two inches from his d*ck". It was very strange, on so many levels. - NotBearhound 10. My friend almost got into a fight because some guy refused to believe that kielbasa is the same as polish sausage. - saltnotsugar 11. Somebody I followed on Instagram revealed that she were pregnant and received a reply about how the announcement was offensive to people who couldn’t have children. Poor lady just wanted to share being excited about her first child. - VeeWJay 12. A girl said that she needed to lose weight. I said I didn't think that was true and she looked good the way she was. Then she blew up on me saying I shouldn't talk about people's bodies and I need to "let fat people be fat." Then accused me of only liking "skinny bitches". - owenowenowen64 13. I work in a restaurant and a lot of clients usually ask me which wine I'd prefer, I'm always honest and say that I don't drink wine however from what I heard from clients they prefer this or that, whatever. One lady got super offended and asked me how can I be a waitress if I don't enjoy wine... I mean wtf - dianildiko 14. Greggs released a vegan sausage roll. People went crazy. - 5h4v3d 15. This happened a few years ago while I was attending college, I held a door open for a woman. She thanked me and we started to walk and talk while we were heading to our classes. I mentioned how the weather is finally nice after a few days of rain. Apparently talking about the weather was REALLY offensive. I wish I was joking. - Dark_Warrior9090 16. As a server, I walked up to a big group and said “hey guys!” A girl got upset and said “we are not guys!” - programinator 17. I asked a patient to roll up their sleeve to give a vaccine. They felt it was improper for a man to ask her to do so without their spouse in the room. - IPokePeople