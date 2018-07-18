15 people share secrets their lovers are keeping from them that they actually know.

At one point or another, it's likely you'll accidentally come across a loved one's text message notifications, a diary entry left out on the table, or other clues pointing towards a secret.

There's no real etiquette for accidentally finding out a secret about your lover. Obviously, if they're being unfaithful or hiding a terrifying identity, it's fully your business to speak up and get out. But what about all the weird grey area secrets, the ones that aren't complete deal breakers but make things a bit weird?

Well, a Reddit thread started by the user Riptidecharger addresses this very query, people across the internet shared their lovers secrets, from the most mundane to the most tragic.

Here are 15 secrets people's lovers already know about.

1. TFW you caught them blowing some hot air.