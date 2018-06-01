15 people share the most f*cked up stories their grandparents ever told them.

On the outside, they may LOOK sweet. But most grandparents carry around a pack of extremely wild stories. These are the types of stories that could fuel a decade of nightmares and launch whole movie franchises.

If we're lucky, we have a few recollections of our grandparents thoroughly traumatizing us with their deep, dark past.

For those of us don't carry around a heavy load of stories unleashed by our grandparents, Reddit is here to fill in the blanks.

When the Reddit user diabolic_soup asked people to share the most fucked up stories their grandparents told them, the examples came flooding in faster than the body of the Titanic.

Here are 15 of the most fucked up stories told by grandparents.

1. TFW grandpa witnesses the love of his life brutally dying.