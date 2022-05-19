17 people share the biggest red flags you should look out for when starting a new job.

Starting a new job can be a stress-inducing nightmare of navigating new coworkers at post-work happy hour, new office rules, and trying to be optimistic while dodging some questionable workplace behaviors...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are the biggest red flags you should look out for when you start a new job?" people were ready to share the blaring, blazing, and beautifully bright signals to run for the hills without a two weeks notice before you get your first paycheck.

1.

“You start with 15 days PTO but people here love their jobs so much that they never really use all of it.” TRANSLATION: “The way we overwork our employees borderlines on abuse and we make it almost impossible to take time off.” - [deleted]

2.

“Incentive programs." If the management is giving out coupons to olive garden and applebees regularly it prolly means your place of work or pay or both are awful.- RiFy17

3.