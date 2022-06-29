16 people share the small mistake that almost took their lives.

The good news is, when you survive a near-death accident or event, you at least have an interesting cautionary story to add to awkward dinner parties, job interviews, or online forums. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What mistake should have killed you?" people were ready to share the careless planning or unlucky mishap that almost took their lives. Note to self: avoid motorcycles and cliffs.
Not wearing a helmet while on a bicycle and stupidly turning left just as a car overtook me. Somehow I only got a neat scar through my eyebrow and some torn up kneecaps from it. But the look on my mother's face when she picked me up from the hospital...That made me realise how profoundly stupid I was that day. - FamousSquash
Free swimming into a flooded cave. Then realizing I had swum more than half the time I could hold my breath. Fortunately I kept calm, kept swimming, and found an air pocket. - cbelt3