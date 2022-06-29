16 people share the small mistake that almost took their lives.

Luckily we don't live in a "Final Destination"-style universe, but most of us have experienced at least one accidentally spooky moment of dancing with fate where we were forced to face our fragile mortality...

The good news is, when you survive a near-death accident or event, you at least have an interesting cautionary story to add to awkward dinner parties, job interviews, or online forums. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What mistake should have killed you?" people were ready to share the careless planning or unlucky mishap that almost took their lives. Note to self: avoid motorcycles and cliffs.

1.

Not wearing a helmet while on a bicycle and stupidly turning left just as a car overtook me. Somehow I only got a neat scar through my eyebrow and some torn up kneecaps from it. But the look on my mother's face when she picked me up from the hospital...That made me realise how profoundly stupid I was that day. - FamousSquash

2.