19 people share the most 'Michael Scott' behavior they witnessed from a bad boss.

"The Office" is one of the most beloved television shows of all time, but most of us haven't experienced a work environment quite as unhinged (or romantic) as the one led by Steve Carell's Michael Scott...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the most 'Michael Scott-ish' thing your boss ever did?" people were ready to share the hilarious, cringe-inducing, offensive, or just overall disappointing leadership techniques they witnessed from a boss who was so beautifully incompetent that they seemed like a fictional character from a hit sitcom.

1.

Had us rank each other in order from 1 to 20, of who is the overall hardest worker. Told us no one would know the results. Next day, reads the order out loud. The people ranked 15-20 now knew what everyone thought of them. Killed staff morale. - mikejones0771

2.

Made someone come with him to get his shoes shined because he wanted someone to talk to. Except, we all wore sneakers, so the lucky guy got to just stand there and wait while he got his shoeshine. - Hrekires

3.