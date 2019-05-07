18 people share behaviors that scream 'I'm not a good person.' Tag your enemies.

Most of us are often worried about being good people.
Between all the different mediums we have to communicate with one another, it's getting harder to be consistently good. While there are the obvious things like: don't murder, don't steal and don't throw karaoke parties with all your musical theatre friends at 2 AM when your downstairs neighbors are trying to sleep (WE CAN HEAR YOU 3R), morality is a complicated issue that is never fully cut and dry.
When a recent Reddit user asked, "What screams "I'm not a good person" ? the internet was ready to share everything from their biggest pet peeves to their absolute, all bets are off deal breakers. Don't litter, guys.
1. Definitely, "undeadpirate528."
someone who goes out of their way to insult/criticize anyone or for the smallest mistake, or inconsistency.
2. For real, "Fulltergeist."
Queue jumping. Those people cutting others off the line just because they think they should be first are spawns of tbe devil.
3. This is a big one, "Aggresiveeight."
Disrespectful of people’s personal property in their home
4. Yup, "Stormoto."
No awareness of their wrong doings and is non-trustworthy. Seems like a no-brainer.
5. Never stick someone else with the bill, "canarypalm."
Stealing stuff, lying to people, avoiding your responsibilities and sticking someone else with the bill
6. Dany from "Game of Thrones" should read this, "HappyLadyHappy2."
Not taking personal responsibility for your actions and purposefully withholding important information from someone for your own self preservation or selfish reasons.
7. Amen, "YonderMTN."
Consistently talking shit behind peoples backs.
6. Everyone knows one of these, "drayd38."
Never accepting blame for anything
7. Truth, "blinsanity."
Laughing at/making fun of other people's interests and hobbies
8. Definitely, "TheBlueWaxwing."
"I know this sounds manipulative and rude, but (manipulative statement)" shit like that
9. This is key, "bornfree254."
Never paying debts, even small ones. If you borrow money, even a dollar, with the promise to pay back, do so.
10. This is bullying, "penny-gadget."
Mocking people for liking unpopular but harmless things.
11. These people are monsters, "Fishwhocantswim."
My first job was in retail, and I used to think the worst bottom of the pile people were the kind of ppl who would take a shit load of clothes from hangars and try them on and just leave a heap on the floor in the change room.
12. Big red flag here, "wtfimbird."
Constantly telling people you are a good person.
13. Quit being a dick, "Meghanthefallen."
People who proudly state that they are assholes and have no intentions to change for anyone. The world doesn’t revolve around you, quit being a dick.
14. Sometimes it's better to not be honest, "QuasiQuintus."
Being a dick to everyone else, then trying to excuse that behavior by saying "I'm just brutally honest".
15. For real, "WeakRoll."
Littering.
16. Yup, "Infranto."
Treating wait staff badly.
If they're willing to be rude to someone in public, I can only imagine the kinds of stuff they say in private
17. Absolutely, "TenNinetythree."
Playing music audibly on public transport when others can hear.
18. Amen, "TheTige."
Punching down, i.e. treating those "below you" badly (be that at work, service workers, children, etc.) because you perceive yourself as higher status.