16 people share the stupidest thing they ever had to explain to a coworker.

Sharing a workspace with others isn't for everyone, especially when the open floor-plan and office ping-pong happy hours mean spending time off-the-clock with your work nemesis...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the stupidest thing you've had to explain to a coworker?" people were ready to share their funniest, cringe-worthy, and frustrating stories of workplace confusion. Shout out to everyone who has had to explain how to attach a PDF to someone who surely gets paid more than them...

1.

I got so tired of trying to explain it, so I had to physically show a coworker how to break down an empty cardboard box. - sassyjordo

2.

If the printer doesn't print your document the first time, repeatedly clicking the Print button a bunch more times won't convince it to print - NWBoomer

3.

Drinking and driving a forklift is still drinking and driving - bottle-me

4.