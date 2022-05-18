16 people share the stupidest thing they ever had to explain to a coworker.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the stupidest thing you've had to explain to a coworker?" people were ready to share their funniest, cringe-worthy, and frustrating stories of workplace confusion. Shout out to everyone who has had to explain how to attach a PDF to someone who surely gets paid more than them...
I got so tired of trying to explain it, so I had to physically show a coworker how to break down an empty cardboard box. - sassyjordo
If the printer doesn't print your document the first time, repeatedly clicking the Print button a bunch more times won't convince it to print - NWBoomer
Drinking and driving a forklift is still drinking and driving - bottle-me
We hang Christmas stockings along the walls of our bar. A waitress was real excited that we hung one for Jesus. I had to explain it was for Jesus, he works in the kitchen. - xAlkaline13x