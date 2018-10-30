16 people who walked in on people having sex share what happened. Always knock.

While having sex in itself is a rite of passage for many people, awkwardly walking in on people having sex is a rite of passage for others. Even if it hasn't happened to you yet, the odds are high that you've once covered your ears after accidentally hearing your roommates do the deed, or more traumatically, you have a childhood memory of hearing your parents in the act.

Statistically, with how many people are doing it at a given moment, and how many of us are walking around opening doors will-nilly, it makes sense for this to be a semi-universal humiliation. However, as with any humiliation, not all anecdotes are created equal.

In a recent Reddit thread, commenters shared the times they caught people having sex, and just how bizarre it got. So, go ahead - brew yourself a cup of tea and strap into the sexual humiliation of strangers.

1. TFW you meet your future sister-in-law.