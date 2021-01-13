People are sharing the best ‘life hacks’ they use for their bodies.

No matter how ritualized your life is, most of us could still use a few life hacks, and few aspects of our lives matter more than the health of our bodies.

While we all know that eating healthy and exercising will boost our energy and overall health, there are plenty of more specific tricks that can help us function even while the world crumbles.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared life hacks they use on their bodies, and you may find one that helps you.

1. From Then-theres-chunkyhe:

When you have a clogged nose make a fist and press it down on you face in the middle of your forehead near you nose and tilt your head back. Your nose won’t be clogged anymore and you can breathe normally while doing that.

2. From WeAllHaveOurMoments: