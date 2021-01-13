People are sharing funny stories of meeting celebrities without realizing they were famous.

While some people have star-struck stories of encountering celebrities, others don't even realize the person they're talking to is famous.

In many cases, it can be a relief to not freeze or get weird about someone's fame. However, it can be a faux pas if you're at work and a celebrity comes in expecting special treatment. Luckily, like most embarrassing moments, these stories can make for good happy hour anecdotes after the fact.

When the TikTok user @gillyandthegirl asked her followers to share stories of meeting a celebrity without recognizing them, she got a lot of entertaining responses.

But first, she started with her own story from when she worked at the spa at an exclusive gym that has separate guest list for celebrities. When J.J. Abrams came in, she faced an embarrasing moment trying to get him to sign the regular guest list.