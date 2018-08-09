12 people share the worst mental health advice they’ve received. It’s so, so bad

Sadly, despite some cultural leaps and bounds, the conversation around the realities of mental health is still rife with ignorance and misinformation.When a celebrity or friend commits suicide there is often a flurry of well-meaning urges for people to talk to their friends and "call a hotline" if facing depression.

Certainly, both of those pieces of advice can go a long way, there are many times when well-meaning friends, and volunteers on the other ends of hotlines aren't properly trained to deal with the complexities of a mental health crisis.

When the author and journalist Emily Reynolds shared some recent frustrating experiences during a mental health crisis, others chimed in with some of the worst mental health advice they've received.

just spent six hours in a&e to be given a printed out webpage containing the exact crisis number i called earlier to get referred to the hospital, love to engage with mental health services — Emily Reynolds (@rey_z) August 6, 2018

me: i’m here because i can’t cope

them: call the number if you can’t cope

me: i called the number because i can’t cope and they said come here

them: come back here if you can’t cope — Emily Reynolds (@rey_z) August 6, 2018

sorry to go on about it but honestly going to A&E in psychiatric crisis and leaving six hours later with nothing except a print out of a webpage titled "are you feeling the strain?" might actually be one of the funniest things that's ever happened to me — Emily Reynolds (@rey_z) August 7, 2018