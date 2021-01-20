People are sharing photos of lone Trump supporters protesting Biden’s inauguration.

After Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol building on January 6th, many thought today's Inauguration of President Biden would lead to a similar series of crime-filled chaos...

However, if any Trump supporters were protesting Biden's welcome to the White House, they went about it very differently than their behavior at the Capitol. Photos of largely empty pro-Trump gatherings at major meeting places across the country began emerging on social media, and the scenes are objectively bleak, albeit peaceful.

New York:

Mark Leggiero is the one lone Trump supporter out in front of the NYS Capitol. He says he expected a few thousand ppl here and is disappointed. He said he drove 45 minutes for a peaceful protest pic.twitter.com/hDtCLYFpLq — Morgan Mckay (@morganfmckay) January 20, 2021

California:

One Trump supporter in a red MAGA hat stood outside the California Capitol as President Joe Biden took the oath of office.#InaugurationDay @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/bKjxHbxAOQ — Dustin Gardiner (@dustingardiner) January 20, 2021

At the State Capitol in Sacramento, a lone Trump supporter wearing a red MAGA hat protested as President Biden took the oath of office Wednesday.



📷: @dustingardiner



Live #InaugurationDay updates >> https://t.co/WowWEMPI7l pic.twitter.com/QaSrlvomgd — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 20, 2021

New Hampshire: