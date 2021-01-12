People are sharing stories of when they witnessed someone else's most embarrassing moment.

We all have at least one embarrassing moment we can't shake from our shame-filled souls. Oftentimes, the available comfort is that most people are too focused on themselves to remember all our embarrassments.

However, there are some embarrassing moments so singular, so iconic in nature, that people remember them years later. In some cases, it's our own moment that others can't let go of, other times, it's our recollection of a stranger or colleague's humiliation.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the super embarrassing things someone else did that they'll never forget, and these will equal parts horrify and amuse you.

1. From BroBromero:

I was in a Disneyland bathroom stall. The man in the adjacent stall was in the midst of a serious poop struggle. While the ambient hum of the bathroom may have drowned out the plop, it did not silence his exclamation: "Jesus Christ, that thing is huge." This was already loud enough to be uncomfortable for everyone. Then, a second voice: "Wow, Dad."