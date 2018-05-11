25 people who were thrown out of a place reveal exactly what went down.

Here's the thing, it's COOL to be bad. Despite all society's musings about "morality," and "ethics," and "wearing shoes at indoor restaurants," there are times when you just gotta shake it off and follow your bliss. However, when this bliss isn't aligned with the rules, our personal freedom can result in a tale of being 86ed.

When the NY Post writer Brooke Rogers solicited her followers for their stories about getting kicked out, they did not disappoint.

Here are 25 people who got kicked out for ridiculous reasons.

1.

Thrown out of a karaoke bar (Rock It Grill in Alexandria) for breaking a microphone while doing the splits during my rendition of Cheap Trick’s “I Want You to Want Me.” https://t.co/5JZLPGzY50 — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) May 11, 2018

2.

Got thrown out of the Berlin zoo for head butting a goat in the petting zoo. But, in my defence, he started it. https://t.co/G8YUjm21Ki — Jason “There’s No Such Thing As A Free ETH” Potts (@profjasonpotts) May 11, 2018

3.