25 people who were thrown out of a place reveal exactly what went down.

Here's the thing, it's COOL to be bad. Despite all society's musings about "morality," and "ethics," and "wearing shoes at indoor restaurants," there are times when you just gotta shake it off and follow your bliss. However, when this bliss isn't aligned with the rules, our personal freedom can result in a tale of being 86ed.
When the NY Post writer Brooke Rogers solicited her followers for their stories about getting kicked out, they did not disappoint.
Here are 25 people who got kicked out for ridiculous reasons.
1.
Thrown out of a karaoke bar (Rock It Grill in Alexandria) for breaking a microphone while doing the splits during my rendition of Cheap Trick’s “I Want You to Want Me.” https://t.co/5JZLPGzY50— Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) May 11, 2018
2.
Got thrown out of the Berlin zoo for head butting a goat in the petting zoo. But, in my defence, he started it. https://t.co/G8YUjm21Ki— Jason “There’s No Such Thing As A Free ETH” Potts (@profjasonpotts) May 11, 2018
3.
aged 7, my friends and I made our own "no smoking" signs and left them everywhere in a swanky 5 star hotel near where I lived. We were such NERDS. https://t.co/ZKCmYGsHKe— Hannah (@hannahchrstina) May 11, 2018
4.
I was asked to leave Harrods in 1992 for dressing ‘provocatively’. https://t.co/OHoWp9RS4m— Miss Charlotte Levin (not Mrs). (@tinycharlotte72) May 11, 2018
5.
I got kicked out of ASDA for pretending to be a mannequin https://t.co/vZ49UPeG26— J.S. Strange (@JackSamStrange) May 11, 2018
6.
in high school I played in town hockey league that for some reason allowed players aged 10-17 to participate and I (unintentionally, I swear) laid out a dang fifth grader with a body check https://t.co/dwbhz6rExx— Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) May 11, 2018
the kid was okay but I got tossed and the kid's father said he was going to fight me in the parking lot, which never happened— Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) May 11, 2018
7.
I was thrown out of Federal Court for drawing a picture of the room. I was trying to stay awake. The guard said architectural drawings are not allowed https://t.co/Z5LgRaBbo5— Robert Smith NPR (@radiosmith) May 11, 2018
8.
Shoe store. My cousin and I were impatient and tried to grab a pair of boots instead of waiting for the worker with the ladder and ended up creating a shoe avalanche that sent - not exaggerating - 100ish pairs (an entire row) crashing to the ground. It was raining shoes. https://t.co/Vpr31HWvUm— Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn) May 11, 2018
9.
I was once kicked out of a lively bar in NYC because I was exhausted and yawning too much. The bouncer said my yawning was bringing down the mood. https://t.co/ZhFzXiSvL7— Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) May 11, 2018
10.
got kicked out of a bar b/c i was wearing sunglasses. i tried to explain that the sun never sets on a badass, but the owner refused to see reason.— Lauren Spieller (@laurenspieller) May 11, 2018
(i was awful in my 20s) https://t.co/2rhczSjUpM
11.
On Thanksgiving when I was 15 I got kicked out of Hooters for not wearing shoes. https://t.co/khq4XNUaZj— 💀🐻🦇🐝💀 (@Daniel_bearman) May 11, 2018
No, I will not offer any further explanation.— 💀🐻🦇🐝💀 (@Daniel_bearman) May 11, 2018
12.
presumed to be underage. told my ID was fake. i was 26 https://t.co/awqLsi3Qqr— Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) May 11, 2018
13.
Nearly booted from a hotel because our party was disturbing Madonna. Yes, that Madonna.— uh, it's me... (@HoleInTheGround) May 11, 2018
Also, was kicked out of a bar a few days ago for "excessive kissing and not believing the bartender liked us". 🤷 #itwasashortkiss
14.
Kicked out of @jcpenney for laying on pillows that were already on the floor.— BKS (@gusbeansjr) May 11, 2018
15.
I was kicked out of Mamma Mia for singing along.— marsha (@marsha_ash) May 11, 2018
16.
When I was 8 my brothers got the entire family, even Grammy,kicked out of a restaurant when they stood outside window and pretended one choked and died on the food and the other pulled his dead body out of sight by his feet.— Colleen OMalleyLynch (@OMalleyLynch) May 11, 2018
17.
We ALMOST got kicked out of The Late Late Show w @CraigyFerg because the boyfriend quacked at Craig. I was fully prepared to deny knowing him if it meant I could stay for the rest of the taping.— Joanie 📷 (@JoaniePhotos) May 11, 2018
18.
Got kicked out of a boyscout jamboree for stealing all the other troop’s tent pegs & throwing them in a river. They caught us because our tents still had pegs. Our troop got disbanded shortly there after.— Peter Glickert (@PeterGlickert) May 11, 2018
19.
I got kicked out of the mall because I got really drunk and purchased several cases of water and several packages of oreos and I was offering them to everyone that passed by, kids included. Someone said it made them uncomfortable to I wasn't allowed back lol.— Broseidon(LJ Hughes) (@Lesjarhughes) May 11, 2018
20.
I was once kicked out of a Chinese Buffet in college because they said “you don’t eat vegetables.”— Jayne Statue (@Jayne_Statue) May 11, 2018
What can I say? I am the master of using a slotted spoon at a steam table to scoop up any and all meat while leaving filler vegetables behind.
21.
I got thrown out of a cult for questioning the leader's authority. he was later accused of murder and the cult had to be broken up.— the library haunter 🦉 (@SketchesbyBoze) May 11, 2018
22.
Carried out of Tipitinas in 1991 in a full nelson for reasons I can’t quite remember but suspect were absolutely valid.— Doug Anderson (@conncalvert) May 11, 2018
23.
I joined an obvious scam astrology group and told a girl who posted on that she would meet a guy with blue hair named Sanic. Some other person got mad and reported me— Mingle Kelingle (@MingleKelingle) May 11, 2018
24.
I was kicked out of Brownies aged 8 for telling ghost stories to the other girls that made them cry to hard their parents had to be called 😐 not sure I was kicked out so much as ‘encouraged to find other interests’— Most Sublime (@Most_Sublime) May 11, 2018
25.
Got kicked out of a bead store (I make jewelry) for popping my chewing gum. Although I tried to apologize and explain it was a nervous habit, the owner berated me and called me names. I happily took my huge wad of cash and future business elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/06MWuUOEr8— Jessicat Furever (@JessicatFurever) May 11, 2018