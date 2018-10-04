People are sharing traits they hated about themselves as teens but now love. Time heals all.

The road to self-love is long and winding and usually skips the hell of our teen years. Despite how loved or lucky you actually were, who among us can truly say we embraced ourselves in high school? The only people who were truly happy during their teen years were psychopaths like Brett Kavanaugh, those of us who bloom in adulthood often had to live through some dark years self-esteem wise.

Luckily, despite - or perhaps because of the psychological pain of our teenage years, many of us have come to appreciate our peculiarities in adulthood. In fact, I'd argue the accepted traits for a teenager often create the most compelling adults.

So, when the writer Ashley C. Ford asked her Twitter followers which traits they hated about themselves as teens, but have grown to love as adults, the thread was overflowing with both hilarity and insight.

What's something you hated about yourself as a kid or teenager that you now consider a strength? — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) September 30, 2018

For some, learning to embrace their natural physical characteristics has been a big part of the journey. Also, realizing that skin or health-related issues like eczema are far more common than they felt during teenhood.