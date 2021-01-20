People are tweeting their family's QAnon texts in viral thread.

The growing number of people who believe in Qanon conspiracy theories is a serious problem in America. As investigation into the Capitol insurrection continues, it's been discovered that the most violent offenders were Qanon supporters.

Sadly, amidst this growth of conspiracy theorists, more and more people are discovering their own family members are falling down the rabbit hole. And it can be a terrifying thing to witness.

In a popular Twitter thread, people shared screenshots of text messages from family members who have fallen into Qanon, and people found the solidarity both comforting and disturbing.

1.

Hi is this the support groups for people whose parents have lost their minds? pic.twitter.com/4IZbhrOFlP — dad vision (@mbilik_) January 13, 2021