People on Twitter are sharing the rudest comments they’ve received, and it’s painfully real.

Anyone who has spent more than an hour on the internet is painfully aware of the tenuous nature of human kindness. In one moment, the internet serves as a tool to amplify the smartest and kindest minds, while providing connections for the rest of us. In other moments, however, the web serves as a megaphone for the worst human beings conceivable. Sometimes, we’ve got to vent about the the rude people in order to keep ourselves from permanently transforming into one of them.
A twitter thread started by the writer Nicole Cliffe served as a cathartic place to vent about all of the jerks out there in the URL and IRL abyss.
She prompted the thread with the question: “What's the rudest thing anyone has ever said to you that would be funny to share with us?"
Graciously enough, Nicole led the charge with her own anecdote.
This kind of broad but pointed prompt question is guaranteed to elicit some responses.
However, the amount of detailed and alarmingly rude situations on this thread says A LOT about well, everything.
Luckily, a lot of the situations are funny and absurd enough we don’t feel completely dead inside for laughing at them (we feel dead inside for other reasons).
Sometimes the offenders were still young and fresh.
Pregnancy was a theme among non-mothers and mothers alike.
Those the most skilled at throwing shade were able to hurt two people’s feelings at once.
I guess it’s a way for cousins or siblings to bond?! Oof.
Then there were people who just had their entire lives shit upon.
Honestly, human beings are the most rude. At least we now have Twitter so we can share and vent about all of the burns we’ve dealt with over the years. And if you found yourself relating more to the offenders in this thread, maybe now you’ll realize ALL OF THE PAIN YOU HAVE CAUSED.