People who often drive late at night share their creepiest encounters on the road.

Strange animals, blurry shadows, fog, or fatigue can cause all kinds of terrifying night-driving encounters. Driving while tired is incredibly dangerous and if you feel like you're about to nod off behind the wheel, it's always safer to pull over for a nap before you swerve to avoid a "ghost woman" who actually isn't there. While some people swear they've see paranormal visions, ghosts, or heard sounds on the highway that have no possible explanation other than another dimension, most of the time there is a logical answer for that Big Foot/WolfBear.
So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "What's the creepiest or paranormal thing you've seen driving a long distance or overnight?" people were ready to share the creepy night-driving encounters that still haunt them.
I was driving across the country when night fell. I was in one of the Carolinas and was debating if I should keep driving. I wasn't tired, but I saw a few deer on the side of the highway and decided it would be safest to sleep for the night at a hotel.
The next morning, there were so many dead deer on the road, it was literally red for a few miles. Dead deer everywhere
Don't drive at night through wooded highways if you can avoid it! - as*hole_commenting