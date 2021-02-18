20 people who know someone who went missing share what happened.

Most of us have walked by tacked up posters of missing people, seen viral Facebook posts announcing missing children, and if you're of the right age, memorized the names of people from the back of milk cartons.
While the epidemic of missing people is common knowledge on a basic level, many people have the privilege to scan a missing person poster and go on with their day. On the contrary, the families, friends, and close colleagues have an entirely different experience when someone goes missing.
In a popular Reddit thread, people who knew someone who went missing shared what happened.
Jacob Wetterling was a friend of mine. He went missing from a small town in MN in 1989. A guy in a car approached three kids and asked their age. They told him and he told two of them to leave and Jacob to get in the car. He was never seen again. Remains were found in 2016 of an 11 year old believed to be him. His mom had become an advocate for a missing child laws and the Wetterling Act.