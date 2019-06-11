14 people share the moment they stood up to their bully. How does it feel now?

8. That's right, "cantremembergdpass."

I wore glasses so was bullied by every single bully in the school. Unfortunately for every one who tried, they didn't realize me wearing glasses didn't also make me not be over 6 foot in grade school. So I got bullied a single time by every bully and then never again.

9. Woah, "Ed_The_Smol_Bean."

This happened six years ago when I was in fifth grade and the bully was in sixth grade.

I'd gotten to school a bit early and was just chilling on my phone when the bully came up and started ranting about how I couldn't be on my phone.

Me: school hasn't even started yet. Besides, it's not your business

Bully: I'll go tell a teacher and they'll take your phone away (childish I know)

Me: they won't care. School hasn't started yet. Just go away.

He then reached for my phone. He literally tried to take it. Of course I didn't let him.

I was getting really frustrated and told him, again, to go away. He didn't.

He decided to was a good idea to fucking punch me in the face. I wasn't ready at all so I didn't even have time to put my arms up or anything. Just a first straight to the face.

Now, I was a pretty small girl back then and the bully was a year older and apparently played a lot of sports and stuff, and on top of that he was standing up and I was sitting down.

I just snapped. Without even thinking I just punched back as hard as I could. He just kinda stared at me before running off. I could literally head him crying. He shouted at me that he’d tell a teacher, but no one mentioned it to me ever again and I never got in trouble.

The bully didn't bother me even once after that.