14 people share the moment they stood up to their bully. How does it feel now?

Bullying is a serious problem. With cyber-bullying, it's even more complicated than the old "steal your lunch money and meet at the flagpole for a fist fight" sort of bullying. While violence is never a good idea, stories of people standing up for themselves are always satisfying.
So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "People who have snapped on a bully at school, what's your story?" everyone who has a tale of victoriously defending themselves in the face of a bully came out of the woodwork. Yes, most of them involve punching and broken noses, but I'm going to go ahead and say most of these people probably deserved to be hit...
1. Woah, "BigBacon31."
5th grade this dude who always picked on me was kicking my seat in a assembly, and I was having a terrible week and this was my last straw. I turned punched him in the face but I wasn't satisfied with the first punch because it felt weak so I figured I'm already going to be in trouble so I went back for a second better punch that felt worth getting in trouble over. Also this was a DARE assembly, which was about saying no to drugs and violence so I basically learned nothing.
2. A stapler? "invisiblebody."
I smashed a kid across the face with a stapler because he hit me all the time and I got tired of it. I was in seventh grade. Didn't get caught.
3. Screw you, Nick, "Cipher1414."
In 4th grade this kid named Nick used to punch me everyday at recess. I went home one day crying about it, and my dad told me to punch him back. So the next day when Nick came around to punch me I whipped around and just beat the snot out of him. Absolutely wailed on him. One of the teachers noticed and took us to the principals office and we got off with warnings. After that, Nick never punched me again, but would make sure I could get to the front of the line for the drinking fountain and picked me first for any sports game he was team captain for.
4. Nice, "BW_bird."
Couple of bullies like to do "monkey in the middle" with me.
Didn't take me long to figure out the solution was to simple tackle one of the bullies and start punching.
5. A condom? "OLD_JAMON."
In middle school we were hanging around before classes started, and this guy who used to be my friend came up behind me and put a condom in my mouth. I turned around, pushed him up against the wall and punched him in the face. The whole school heard about it and they were all backing me up for the rest of the day. I didn't even get in trouble.
6. Damn, "GolD-Beard."
The bully would always grab my ass or slap my neck, say rude things about my nationality and insult me.
I often told him to stop that, but he never did. For a year and a half.
Once, in a lecture, he came to my desk and grabbed my ass. I had a really bad day that day too. The moment he grabbed my ass, I saw RED. I was MAD.
I stood up and looked him in the eye. I took his head and SMASHED it against the wall with all I had.
Nothing serious happened to him. Except for the teacher being mad at him for bothering me. (I was a quiet and good-hearted kid, and the teacher knew that)
7. That's what's up, "SquareKiwi."
High school. One girl made my life hell. I didn't even know her or fully understand why she targeted me. She tried to run me over and told cops I walked in front of her car.
One day walking up the stairs, she proceeded to taunt me, hitting me in the back with objects and calling me names. I stopped , turned around and punched her in the nose. She landed on her back on the landing. I just stood over her and said what now bitch. She never said one word to me after that
8. That's right, "cantremembergdpass."
I wore glasses so was bullied by every single bully in the school. Unfortunately for every one who tried, they didn't realize me wearing glasses didn't also make me not be over 6 foot in grade school. So I got bullied a single time by every bully and then never again.
9. Woah, "Ed_The_Smol_Bean."
This happened six years ago when I was in fifth grade and the bully was in sixth grade.
I'd gotten to school a bit early and was just chilling on my phone when the bully came up and started ranting about how I couldn't be on my phone.
Me: school hasn't even started yet. Besides, it's not your business
Bully: I'll go tell a teacher and they'll take your phone away (childish I know)
Me: they won't care. School hasn't started yet. Just go away.
He then reached for my phone. He literally tried to take it. Of course I didn't let him.
I was getting really frustrated and told him, again, to go away. He didn't.
He decided to was a good idea to fucking punch me in the face. I wasn't ready at all so I didn't even have time to put my arms up or anything. Just a first straight to the face.
Now, I was a pretty small girl back then and the bully was a year older and apparently played a lot of sports and stuff, and on top of that he was standing up and I was sitting down.
I just snapped. Without even thinking I just punched back as hard as I could. He just kinda stared at me before running off. I could literally head him crying. He shouted at me that he’d tell a teacher, but no one mentioned it to me ever again and I never got in trouble.
The bully didn't bother me even once after that.
10. This is touching, "kayleigh_Gideon."
In 5th grade i saw the girl who bullied me getting picked on. Her mom died due to health complications and someone was saying she died because she was "too fat". Even though she picked on me every day I still stuck up for her. She didn't thank me or anything. But I think after I did that she was a little nicer to me.
11. A happy ending! "Plankyz."
Was bullied in maybe 2nd grade? He kept pushing me and messing with me so I just swung at him when I was sick of his shit. I sat his ass down and he’s left me alone since. I think we became friends later I don’t remember
12. Victory, "boopboii."
i was the quiet kid at school. Bully had been especially annoying to me that day. At lunch he yelled something to me, I walked up to him, and slapped him across his face. His face instantly became red and he jumped at me and tackled me to the ground. I shook him off, then shoved him into the wall. After that he didn't mess with me.
13. Oh my god, "OhNoItsLily."
Ah yes. There was this one girl at our school who wasn't a "Bully". She was just mean as shit. Me and the mean girl were on and off friends until 7th grade. Then, she just started hating me for god knows what. On KiK, she would tell me to kill myself and keep harassing me. Nobody out of the 3 other people in the group chat did anything about it. I finally had enough and with permission from my parents; I went to school, waited for her until she got comfortable at her table, and then I went up and punched her in the face. She said later on it didn't even hurt but she was crying when it happened. I hid in the bathrooms for the rest of morning period then was suspended for 3 days. The girl who was harassing me wasn't in trouble because I couldn't provide screenshots of her saying it in the group chat. When I came back to school I got so many high-fives from other people that thinks she's mean and they were cool with what I did.
14. Well done, "Pookiepie32."
6th grade, a kid had called me a cow, a whale, a horse, fat, queer, f*ggot, etc. I have a hard past and was having my first panic attack (not fun) the kid took this opportunity to throw insults at me. I walked over to him, grabbed his hair, pulled him down to eye level, and said, “I’m sick and tired of your bullshit and if you do this again I won’t hesitate to grab at your dick and start twisting. Got it?” He kinda nodded a little and I went straight back to the emptiest corner. Teacher didn’t see me so I never got in trouble.