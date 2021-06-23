Person asks if they're wrong to keep 40K for nephew's school after he got caught stealing.

If you don't have children of your own and are able to save money for your niece or nephew's education or future needs, that money should be treated as a gift, not a right. Kids and teenagers are naturally curious, consequence-averse hurricanes of impressive destruction, and punishing someone's future for one morally divisive mistake can be a difficult choice. However, the decision about whether or not to give a significant amount of money to someone is ultimately up to the person giving the money, and if petty thievery is a major deal breaker, that needs to be respected. Pro-tip: don't steal from people, but if you're going to, maybe don't choose your aunt or uncle with your college fund, dummy.
So, when a financially savvy person decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not they were wrong to deny their nephew of their college savings based on his questionable behavior, people were quick to help deem a verdict.