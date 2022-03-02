Person asks if they’re wrong to refuse to train owl as ring bearer for friend’s wedding.

Overpriced destination weddings, holiday weddings with costumes, riding down the aisle in a white horse-drawn diamond-encrusted pumpkin carriage...modern weddings can rapidly escalate into arena-style Vegas shows.

So, when a conflicted falconer decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about whether or not they're wrong to refuse to loan their trained owls for their friend's themed wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to let my friends use my owl as a ringbearer in their wedding?

I am a Falconer and perform in Falconry shows with my owls. There is some debate in the community over owls being used, but it has gained a lot of traction over the years and I find my owls are easier to manage for me personally than my other birds were.