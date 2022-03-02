Person asks if they’re wrong to refuse to train owl as ring bearer for friend’s wedding.

So, when a conflicted falconer decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about whether or not they're wrong to refuse to loan their trained owls for their friend's themed wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I am a Falconer and perform in Falconry shows with my owls. There is some debate in the community over owls being used, but it has gained a lot of traction over the years and I find my owls are easier to manage for me personally than my other birds were.
My friend is having a Harry Potter-themed wedding and is begging to have me work with one of my owls to have the ring flown down the aisle to them, bringing up how well trained they are and how it will really sell the moment.