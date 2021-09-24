Person asks if they were wrong to snap at roomie who keeps throwing out their leftovers.

Food is very personal in all aspects. There are so many factors that influence the ways we cook food, store food, what kinds of food we eat, and the rituals that matter to us. So when other people try to force their habits on us, or even worse, judge and indict ours, it can cause some serious conflict.

Living with roommates can be a hotbed of contention when it comes to how people cook, how much food they store in the fridge, and all of the nuances around eating. Ideally, everyone would let each other live, without judgment or tension, but anyone who has lived with roomies knows it's often not that simple.

In a post on the Am I The A**hole subreddit, OP asked if they were wrong for feeling their roommate is irrationally for constantly throwing out their leftovers.

AITA? My housemate is throwing out my food she says is gross​​​​​