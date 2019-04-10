Person claims that vaccinating your kid is child abuse, gets murdered by cold, hard facts.

You ever see a clapback so good you can feel the pain of the person on the receiving end? If not, don't fret, because we hav a perfect example for you. On the Reddit page "Murdered by Words," people post examples of people getting -- you guessed it -- murdered by words. In a recent post, Reddit user guimarba posted a thread in which an anti-vaxxer got absolutely annihilated by someone who knew facts. Like, to the point where I'm wondering if there's a vaccine that this anti-vaxxer can take so they don't experience this level of dragging again.
Here is the thread:
As you can imagine, the people in the comments section were poppin' off for this one.
WW_Returns pointed out this person's impeccable typing abilities:
Now that is some passion for science, I wouldn't be able to type anywhere near as much as that fellow in response to such ignorance. Well done!
downvotemeplz2 noted the severity of this takedown:
Christ, this isn't a murder.
This is a fucking war crime
ThatGuyAgain665 had the same thought as me:
i would have liked to see what the antivaxxer had to say after that...
Naz_Oni got their own burn in:
She's going to need a lot of essential oils and healing crystals for that one
Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to go memorize the facts used in this epic clapback so I can have them on hand at all times.