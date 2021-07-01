Person with food allergies asks if it was wrong to sneak food into mother-in-law’s BBQ.

Living with food allergies or dietary restrictions can be a serious challenge, especially when you have to explain it to your partner's entire extended family at every holiday and event.

Whether you're lactose intolerant, cannot under any condition eat nuts, or choose a diet such as vegetarianism, there will always be someone who doesn't believe that you "can't" eat something. Even if you explain that your whole face will blow up with hives or your throat will close up, people who have the luxury of living life without worrying what ingredients are in their foods will always be tempted to doubt your symptoms or choices. Especially for family members who take great pride in their secret recipes or specialty holiday dishes, when someone at the table is seen passing a platter without grabbing something, it can be deeply offensive to Aunt Marie.

So, when someone with severe food restrictions decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not they were wrong to bring their own food to a family BBQ, people were quick to help deem a verdict.